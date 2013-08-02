Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) is confident of meeting any additional capital demands placed on it after the insurer was designated as a "systemically relevant" financial institution by international regulators.
Chief Executive Michael Diekmann maintained that Allianz was not a threat to the financial system and said he was confident the company would come to a sensible solution on the implications of being held to higher standards in talks with regulators over the coming months.
"Allianz's business mix and risk management is so well positioned that we are already able today to meet all the additional capital demands from the 'systemically relevant' designation," Diekmann told a conference call on Friday.
Allianz was one of nine global insurers identified last month as being so important to the financial system that they should be subject to closer regulatory scrutiny and hold a yet to be determined amount of additional capital.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.