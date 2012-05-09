German insurer Allianz flags are seen in front of Munich's radio tower 'Olympiaturm' before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE), Europe's largest insurer, reported net profit rose nearly 60 percent to over 1.4 billion euros $1.82 billion (1.12 billion pounds) in the first quarter, according to preliminary figures that beat analyst expectations.

Europe's biggest insurer, releasing results ahead of their official publication on May 15, also said revenues exceeded 30 billion euros and operating profit was more than 2.3 billion euros in the first three months of the year.

"All three business segments contributed to the good start into 2012, and we are on track to achieve our target for 2012," Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement on Wednesday ahead at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for quarterly net profit of 1.273 billion euros. Operating profit had been expected to come in at 1.98 billion euros.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)