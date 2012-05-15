German insurer Allianz flags are seen in front of Munich's radio tower 'Olympiaturm' before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) saw operating profit rise 40 percent to 2.330 billion euros (1 billion pounds) in the first quarter, as low damage claims and rising revenues in property-casualty insurance put the company on course for its 2012 earnings target.

"Despite the ongoing sovereign debt crisis, volatile markets and low interest rates, we continue to expect an operating profit for 2012 of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 0.5 billion euros," Chief Financial Officer Oliver Baete said in a statement on Tuesday.

Europe's largest insurer sketched preliminary results last week, saying it expected net profit of more than 1.4 billion euros before minorities and operating profit of more than 2.3 billion euros in the first quarter, beating the average expectations in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Operating profit in Allianz's main money-spinner - property and casualty insurance - surged 80 percent to 1.189 billion euros, helped by relatively low damage claims in comparison with the year-earlier quarter, which saw devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand.

Revenue in life and health insurance fell by 4 percent but operating profit in the business rose 18 percent, helped by improved investment income.

Operating profit in asset management rose 16 percent to 613 million euros, helped by a 10.7 percent increase in assets under management, which rose to 1.65 trillion euros in the first quarter. Third party net inflows rose to 24 billion from 14.0 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Group revenue overall rose just 0.5 percent, roughly in line with Europe's No. 2 insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) in the first quarter.

Allianz's share price has risen by 4.4 percent since the start of the year, outpacing a 2.2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP, while Axa's share has fallen 5.3 percent over the same period.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record, Allianz trades at 7 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Axa, which trades at a multiple of 5.2.

Allianz's quarterly net profit after minorities rose to 1.371 billion euros from 857 million euros in the first quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)