LONDON Europe's biggest insurer Allianz's (ALVG.DE) chief executive said there were continued, albeit slowing, outflows from asset manager Pimco in July, but he expected to see improvement in the coming quarters.

"The situation is better than the results we have posted so far," Oliver Baete told reporters on a media call on Friday, adding the firm had been focusing on stabilising the management team and improving investment performance.

Third-party investors pulled a further 29.3 billion euros in funds from Pimco the second quarter.

U.S.-based Pimco, which contributes more than a fifth of the German insurer's operating profit, saw record outflows and management turmoil last year, including the acrimonious departure of its leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".

