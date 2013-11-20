A branch of Allied Irish Bank is seen in London August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DUBLIN Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) on Wednesday issued its first unsecured bond since the financial crisis forced Ireland to take an international bailout, following the lead of rival Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I).

Allied Irish Banks' 500 million euros senior unsecured bond issue was oversubscribed, attracting 3.2 billion euros of orders. The bond was priced at mid-swaps plus 235 basis points, compared to a price of plus 220 basis points achieved by Bank of Ireland in May.

Earlier on Wednesday Permanent TSB IPM.I became the first Irish lender since the crisis to issue mortgage-backed securities with a 500 million euros (417 million pounds) issue.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the two issues, which came as the country prepares to exit its EU-IMF bailout next month, were further evidence of improved international investor sentiment towards both institutions and towards Ireland.

Bank of Ireland's issue of 500 million euros was the first significant senior unsecured bond sale by an Irish lender since 2009 when confidence in Ireland's banks collapsed.

This forced the government to take an 85 billion euro bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund a year later. Bank of Ireland was the only Irish bank to escape nationalisation in the aftermath of the crisis.

Allied Irish has shut branches and cut its staff numbers in the past year in a bid to return to profit by 2014.

"Today's transaction marks another important milestone in our efforts to re-engage with the funding markets," Chief Executive Officer David Duffy said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)