DUBLIN Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) has narrowed its search for a chief executive to two Irish bankers formerly with HSBC HSBC_pb.N and ING ING.AS, the Sunday Business Post reported, quoting unnamed sources.

AIB's executive chairman told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday the bank was close to the final selection process for a chief executive after looking at more than 250 names.

The two names left, according to the Sunday Business Post, are ex-head of HSBC's North American operations Brendan McDonagh, and David Duffy, who has held international roles with ING Barings and South Africa's Standard Bank (SBKJ.J).

The newspaper quoted sources as saying the two candidates, who are now working as consultants, had spoken to the bank's board and Ireland's central bank, and that a decision could be close, pending sign-off from the country's finance minister.

AIB, effectively nationalised late last year and saved from collapse by emergency European Central Bank funding, said last week it might have to offer an annual salary of up to 690,000 euros ($950,000) to attract the right candidate.

Ireland's previous finance minister, Brian Lenihan, introduced a salary cap of 500,000 euros for bank chief executives. Having to break that limit would be politically sensitive for the new administration.

