DUBLIN State-owned Allied Irish Banks has written to former senior executives, asking them to voluntarily return part of their pensions, the bank said on Tuesday, after reports taxpayer bailout funds were contributing to large payouts.

The state was forced to pump 20 billion euros (16 billion pounds) euros into AIB after a devastating property collapse, the most handed out to any Irish lender still open.

The letters follow Irish media reports that taxpayer funds were being used to fund large payouts to some executives responsible for the bank's financial collapse. The bank has said that is not the case.

AIB chief executive David Duffy on Tuesday said the bank had written letters to 15 former executives to voluntarily give up some of their pensions.

"Anybody who was in a leadership position... over the period of time that lead to the failure, should consider this as an appropriate gesture," Duffy told state broadcaster RTE.

Irish media reported in recent days that former chief executive Eugene Sheehy receives an annual pension of 500,000 euros. AIB did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the size of his pension.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament on Tuesday that the government could not force bankers to give up part of their pensions, but they had a moral responsibility to make a gesture.

"A pension reputed in the order of 500,000 is truly extraordinary and there is a moral responsibility on individuals to deal with that," Kenny said.

