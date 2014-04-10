An Ally Financial sign is seen on a building in Charlotte, North Carolina May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Shares of bailed out auto-lender Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N) fell 3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $11.7 billion (6.98 billion pounds) in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.

The IPO raised $2.38 billion after the U.S. Treasury sold 95 million shares at $25 per share, at the low end of the expected price range of $25-$28 per share.

The Treasury, which had bailed out Ally for $17.2 billion during the 2008 financial crisis, said on Wednesday that with the IPO it had so far made a profit of $500 million on its investment, including dividends and interest payments.

The Treasury now has a stake of 17.1 percent in Ally which will fall to 14.1 percent if the underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares on behalf of the government.

Detroit-based Ally's shares were trading at $24.25 shortly after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)