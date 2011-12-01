LONDON Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has bowled over developer Almacantar's plans for a top-end, 400 million pound residential development adjacent to Lord's Cricket Ground in London, and will fund the project itself.

MCC said the England and Wales Cricket Board's decision to award the club a string of major matches for the period 2013-16 had given its committee the "confidence to fund a redevelopment scheme on the club's freehold land, on its own."

In February, Almacantar said it was in exclusive talks with the MCC about a residential development on the land, which is at the Wellington Road end of the world-famous venue. Lord's Cricket Ground is commonly known as the spiritual home of the game.

