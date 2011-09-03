CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 The new framework the European Commission is working on to avoid taxpayers having to bail out banks again might be delayed due to market conditions, Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Saturday.

The European Commission presented a blueprint last year to boost the powers of the bloc's authorities to intervene in failing banks.

"We are prepared to adopt the decisions for the stable regime to control state aid in cases of bank restructuring at the end of this year, but given the situation of the markets I would be prudent," Almunia said at a conference.

"I am ready to propose to my colleagues in the Commission to adopt the new regime but only if market conditions permit," he said.

Almunia said he will be discussing the issue at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in November.

Asked about the IMF's estimate regarding a 200 billion euro capital shortfall at European banks, Almunia said a set of rigorous stress tests on the banks had only recently been carried out and only nine had shown they needed capital.

"We are very well placed to monitor the situation of the banking system in Europe and we are the best placed to assess what is the real situation of the sector," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)