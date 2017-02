PARIS Four-times Alpine skiing world champion Emile Allais has died aged 100, the French skiing federation (FFS) said on Thursday.

"Emile Allais has died overnight in his 101st year," the FFS said in a statement.

Allais, who fought World War Two on skis, won three world titles in downhill, slalom and combined in 1937 and another one in combined in 1938. He also took a combined bronze medal at the 1936 Winter Olympics in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

