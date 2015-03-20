Anna Fenninger of Austria reacts in the arrival area in the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Meribel, in the French Alps, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Anna Fenninger of Austria skis during the women's downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Meribel, in the French Alps, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MERIBEL, France World Cup holder Anna Fenninger will take part in the slalom at the finals in Meribel on Saturday in a bid to boost the chances of retaining her title.

The Austrian, who rarely competes in the discipline, leads 2013 overall champion Tina Maze of Slovenia by 32 points with two races left before the end of the season.

A total of 200 points are up for grabs in Saturday's slalom and a giant slalom a day later.

"I'm in great shape and I don't want to blame myself for not trying everything," the 25-year-old Super-G and giant slalom world champion told reporters.

(Writing by Francois Thomazeau; Editing by John O'Brien)