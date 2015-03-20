Liverpool held by Bournemouth as King crowns comeback
April 5 Liverpool's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were dented when Bournemouth's Joshua King stabbed home an 86th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.
MERIBEL, France World Cup holder Anna Fenninger will take part in the slalom at the finals in Meribel on Saturday in a bid to boost the chances of retaining her title.
The Austrian, who rarely competes in the discipline, leads 2013 overall champion Tina Maze of Slovenia by 32 points with two races left before the end of the season.
A total of 200 points are up for grabs in Saturday's slalom and a giant slalom a day later.
"I'm in great shape and I don't want to blame myself for not trying everything," the 25-year-old Super-G and giant slalom world champion told reporters.
(Writing by Francois Thomazeau; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 5 Liverpool's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were dented when Bournemouth's Joshua King stabbed home an 86th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's Olympic show jumping double gold medallist Nick Skelton announced his retirement at the age of 59 on Wednesday, saying he was not getting any younger and it was good to go out at the top.
Hull City kept alive their bid to avoid relegation after coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 4-2 in the Premier League on Wednesday and pile more pressure on their beleaguered rivals.