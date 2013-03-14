LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland Both the men's and women's super-G's scheduled for Thursday at the World Cup finals in Lenzerheide had to be delayed because of the weather conditions, organisers said.

Fog has already forced cancellation of the two downhills planned for Wednesday as the rules of the International Ski Federation (FIS) state that World Cup finals races cannot be rescheduled.

While the women's overall and super-G World cup titles have already gone to Slovenia's Tina Maze, the calling off of the men's super-G would hand Austria's Marcel Hirscher his second overall big globe in succession as it would make it impossible for nearest rival Aksel Lund Svindal to catch him.

Hirscher leads Svindal by 149 points in the big globe race with only two races left in this case, the giant slalom and the slalom, the latter an event the Norwegian does not compete in.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)