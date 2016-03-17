Alpine Skiing - Alpine Skiing World Cup - Women's Super-G race - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/3/16 - Lara Gut of Switzerland, Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Cornelia Huetter of Austria react REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Lara Gut added the women's Super-G World Cup title to the overall crystal globe she had already captured after finishing second in the final speed race of the season on Thursday.

The men's Super-G crown went to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the first globe of the 23-year-old's career that was also a record 10th for Norway in the discipline.

Norwegians filled the top three spots in the final standings in the discipline with Kjetil Jansrud second and the absent Aksel Lund Svindal third.

The women's race on Thursday was won by Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather, her second victory of the season in the Super-G, with Austrian Cornelia Huetter third.

Gut needed a top-six finish on home snow to be sure of overtaking American Lindsey Vonn, whose season was ended early by a knee injury, and clinched the title for the second time in her career.

Second place left the 24-year-old Swiss on 481 points to Weirather's 436 and 420 for Vonn.

"The last times everybody was just talking about the overall and I was really fighting against that because I wanted to ski fast in the races," Gut told Eurosport.

"Everyone was just like (saying) 'Yeah, you have the overall, be happy.' Now I am happy.

"It was good. It wasn't the best super-G I did but it was already good and I have the little one (globe) so that's nice."

In the overall World Cup standings, Gut has 1,462 points to Vonn's 1,235 with two races, a slalom and giant slalom, remaining at the weekend for a maximum of 200 points.

In the men's race, home favourite Beat Feuz chalked up his second victory in two days after also winning the downhill on Wednesday.

Kilde and Jansrud, the Olympic champion, tied for second place and were 0.10 seconds behind the resurgent Swiss.

Austrian Marcel Hirscher has already become the first male skier to win five successive overall World Cup titles.

Marc Girardelli of Austria, who raced for Luxembourg, also won five in the 1980s and 1990s.

Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell managed five in a row in the women's World Cup in the 1970s.

Friday features a mixed team competition.

