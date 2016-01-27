Ted Ligety of the U.S. clears a gate during the first run in the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, northern Italy, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

American Ted Ligety suffered an injury to his right knee while training in Oberjoch, Germany and will return home for assessment, U.S. Ski Team medical director Kyle Wilkens said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old giant slalom specialist has won two Olympic gold medals, in the combined event in 2006 and giant slalom in 2014, and five world titles.

"We all know ski racing is a dangerous sport but I always thought I could avoid a season ender. Unfortunately today I tore my ACL GS training and am heading home," Ligety said on Twitter.

