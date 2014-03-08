First-placed Ted Ligety of the U.S. (C), second-placed Austria's Benjamin Raich (L) and third-placed Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrate in the finish area after the Alpine Skiing World Cup men's giant slalom ski race in Kranjska Gora March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia Olympic champion Ted Ligety survived a strong challenge by Austrian Benjamin Raich to win the Kranjska Gora World Cup giant slalom for a record sixth time on Saturday.

The American's win in the Slovenian resort, in a combined time of two minutes and 30.80 seconds, made him the first man to win six World Cup races in one discipline at the same venue.

He beat 36-year-old Raich by 0.18 and Norway's 19-year-old sensation Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.25.

"Benni is probably one the best if not the best skier of our generation. He's definitely one of the greats of our era for sure," said Ligety, who trails Austria's Marcel Hirscher by 50 points in the World Cup giant slalom standings.

"Henrik is one of the greats to come. It's great to be sandwiched between these guys."

Raich was also struck by the Kranjska Gora magic, a piste on which he won four times and celebrated his first top three placing in 1999.

"I believed I could be on the podium again," said the Austrian after earning his first World Cup top three finish in two years.

"It's a great feeling, especially to be on the podium next to Henrik. He's a really young guy and it's still possible for me to be on the podium with him.

"He's the future and for sure I'm the past."

Winner of 36 World Cup races, Raich refused to say whether this was his last season on the circuit.

"I'm not a man who thinks about the past. I enjoy skiing, I have a lot of fun. I'm going to try and ski three more nice races and we'll see," he said about the World Cup finals in Lenzerheide next week.

