First-placed Dominik Paris (C) of Italy poses with second-placed Matthias Mayer (L) of Austria and his compatriot, third-placed Georg Streitberger during the flower ceremony for the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Kitzbuehel January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

First-placed Dominik Paris of Italy celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Kitzbuehel January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

KITZBUEHEL, Austria Two years after his first victory on the Streif, Dominik Paris saw his consistency rewarded when he clinched his first World Cup Super-G win in Kitzbuehel on Friday.

Crowned in the classic Hahnenkamm downhill in 2013, the Italian made the most of his knowledge of the terrain to beat two home skiers in one minute 9.99 seconds.

"I was feeling really well today. I really love this piste and I went down ruthlessly," said the 15-year-old speed specialist, who had finished seven times in the top five in downhills or Super-G's this season.

"A first is always important and I had been going after my first Super-G for a long time. I had the gliding, the touch but I had a problem with the sharp turns in Super-Gs," Paris added.

"But I worked on it and on my confidence which now allows me to tackle everything with relative ease."

Paris's satisfaction was boosted by the fact that he won ahead of two local favourites, downhill Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, who finished 0.06 adrift and Georg Streitberger who was 0.34 seconds off the pace in third.

The Italian said the win set him up for Saturday's downhill.

"It's great but I already want to look ahead and I already know what I need to improve for the downhill," he said.

"It was far from perfect today. I just skied in a fury, attacking every inch of the course. In the bottom part I was really fighting against the Streif," he said.

The last man to win both the downhill and the Super-G in Kitzbuehel was Swiss Didier Cuche in 2010.

In the super-combined in the evening, France's Alexis Pinturault followed up his win in the ame event a year go.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher was second, 0.69 adrift, to take his lead in the overall World Cup to 182 points over Norway's Kjetil Jansrud who was a disappointing seventh in the morning Super-G and ninth in the super-combined.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Martyn Herman)