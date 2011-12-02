Bode Miller of the U.S. looks back at the clock after skiing the seventh best time in a men's World Cup downhill training run in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado Bode Miller surged back to win his first World Cup downhill in over three years in Beaver Creek on Friday.

The 34-year-old American, who had only won one World Cup race in the last three seasons, took advantage of an early start and better visibility to clock the fastest time in one minute 43.82.

It was the super-combined Olympic champion's third downhill victory on the Birds of Prey piste after 2004 and 2006 and his 33rd World Cup win overall.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz, second in Lake Louise a week ago, repeated the feat, losing to Miller by 0.04 seconds, but took the red bib as the specialty's World cup leader.

Third place went to Austrian Klaus Kroell for his first podium in Beaver Creek, 0.14 behind the American.

The men's programme continues in the Colorado resort with a Super-G on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang, Edited by Dave Thompson)