Switzerland's Didier Cuche reacts in the finish area during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Crans-Montana, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland Switzerland's Didier Cuche bid a perfect farewell to his home crowd by winning a World Cup Alpine skiing Super-G in Crans-Montana on Friday.

The veteran, who is retiring at the end of the season, clinched his fourth victory of the winter and the sixth Super-G of his career in one minute and 3.11 seconds.

Cuche's victory was only his second on Swiss snow in his 16 years on the circuit.

"It was not easy as everybody kept asking me what I felt about my last home races. It is an emotional moment but I tried to keep emotion on one side and my job on the other," he said.

The win was also a convincing one as Canadian Jan Hudec, starting when the piste conditions were at their best, had set a seemingly unbeatable mark.

Cuche still improved on it by 0.16 seconds to bag his 21st World Cup win and set another record as the oldest winner in the series, at 37 years and six months.

"I was not too sure what to expect as I was not on the right line at the top but my lower part was just the way I had planned it," he said.

The popular skier will receive his trophy as the best Swiss sportsman in 2011 at a ceremony after Saturday's second Super-G

on the same course.

"I'm not promising a double but I will do my best," he warned.

Cuche was one of only two competitors at the start to have raced in Crans-Montana when the men's World Cup last stopped there in 1998 and the experience counted.

The only other racer from that era, Austrian Benjamin Raich, took third place, 0.05 behind Hudec.

In the absence of World Cup champion Ivica Kostelic, who is nursing a knee injury, both Austria's Marcel Hirscher and Swiss Beat Feuz had a chance to score points for the overall championship.

Speed specialist Feuz was a disappointing 20th while Hirscher, trying his luck in a discipline he is not familiar with, failed to finish in the top 30 and score points.

Overall, Hirscher retained his 12 points lead over Kostelic while Feuz remained third, 41 points behind.

"I'm glad I decided to race here. Obviously there is a lot of ground for improvement in Super-G but it was a great way to check the course before Sunday's giant slalom.

"There's a huge difference between speed and technical events. It's like starting from scratch all over again but I intend to make Super-Gs part of my programme in the future," Hirscher said.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang, Edited by Alan Baldwin)