Switzerland's Beat Feuz passes a gate during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup super-G race in the Norwegian ski resort of Kvitfjell March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

KVITFJELL, Norway Beat Feuz regained top spot in the race for the overall Alpine skiing World Cup when he finished joint first in a men's Super-G in Kvitfjell Friday.

The Swiss shared honours with Austria's Klaus Kroell as both men clocked one minute and 32.35 seconds, increasing the suspense in the race for the overall title.

Out of sorts in recent weeks, Feuz, made the most of the absence of his two main rivals to lead Austria's Marcel Hirscher by five points and Croatian Ivica Kostelic by 97.

Hirscher is not racing in Kvitfjell and injured Kostelic is not expected back in action before next weekend in Kranjska Gora.

That leaves Feuz, 24, two more races - Saturday's downhill and Sunday's super-G - to score points while his opponents are absent.

"After the downhill practice, this was totally unexpected," said Feuz, who took advantage of an icier course than in previous days.

"It's a big surprise but it's a great one as it puts me back on course in both the overall World Cup and in the Super-G standings, he added after his fourth victory of the season.

Feuz and Kroell know the course well having both earned their first World Cup downhill victories on it in recent years.

"I don't mind being joint first," said Kroell. "You get the same number of points and the same bonus. This is a great boost ahead of tomorrow's downhill as the downhill World Cup remains my big goal."

Kroell is second in the downhill standings, 26 points behind Didier Cuche.

Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud was third on his home piste, 0.03 adrift, after dominating the downhill training runs for this weekend on the same Olympiabakken course.

His compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal finished fifth to retain a two-point lead over Swiss Cuche in the Super-G World Cup standings.

