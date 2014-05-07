United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
MOSCOW The Russian freestyle skier Maria Komissarova, who suffered a broken back during the Sochi Winter Olympics, is set to continue her treatment in Spain.
Komissarova, who was left paralysed from the waist down after a fall during training on Feb. 15, had already spent two months in Germany undergoing a series of operations.
"Following Maria's return from Germany, we offered the chance to undertake a rehabilitation course at a specialist centre called Goluboe Ozero (Light Blue Lake) not far from Moscow and also at a rehabilitation centre in Moscow," the head doctor of the Russian Freestyle Federation, Mirzali Samedov, said.
"The Russian medics who were looking after Komissarova believed this would be the best course to take. The German specialists who initially looked after her also believed this to be the best course of action.
"However, Maria had different plans, and she, along with her boyfriend, wanted to continue her treatment in Spain. They are now at a clinic in Marbella."
(Writing by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Stephen Wood)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.