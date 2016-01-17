Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway skis into the last gates on his way to the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway reacts after winning the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen claimed his third World Cup slalom victory of the season to extend his lead at the top of the standings on Sunday as chief rival Marcel Hirscher failed to complete his second run at Wengen.

Kristoffersen set the pace in the first run and held off Italy's Giuliano Razzoli to win by 0.30 seconds on a changed course due to the lack of snow in the Swiss resort.

Italy's Stefano Gross was third.

Kristoffersen, who leads Hirscher by 140 points, is third in the overall World Cup standings, behind Austria's Hirscher and fellow Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal.

Svindal won the downhill at Wengen while Kjetil Jansrud won the combined, making it a Norwegian clean sweep.

Next stop for the men is Kitzbuhel, starting on Tuesday, where a super-G, a combined a downhill and slalom are planned.

In a women's giant slalom in Flachau, Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg topped the podium for the first time this season.

(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)