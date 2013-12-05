Dec 4, 2013; Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada; Lindsey Vonn of the United States reacts during women's downhill training for the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn, who has not competed since suffering a knee injury in February, completed her first World Cup training run at Lake Louise on Wednesday but was undecided about entering Friday's race.

"I love Lake Louise, I'm so confident on this hill. It was the perfect place for me to come back," the American, who tore knee ligaments at the world championships in Schladming, told reporters.

Vonn, who has 14 World Cup race wins at Lake Louise, clocked the 19th fastest time in Wednesday's first practice session, 2.13 behind Spain's Carolina Ruiz-Castillo.

A training crash in mid-November interrupted Vonn's comeback and she was forced out of last weekend's racing on home snow in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

"Hopefully this weekend will be good. We'll make a decision on Thursday whether I start competing on Friday."

"I was a little bit nervous because it was my first time in a race situation since February so it's been a long time and I'm really happy.

"The knee feels good, it feels stable. We'll play it by ear tomorrow and concentrate on the race.

The girlfriend of 14-times major golf champion Tiger Woods, Vonn insisted several times this season that she would be ready to defend her downhill Olympic title in Sochi in February.

The four-times overall World Cup winner is also three wins short of the record of World Cup victories held by Austria's Anne-Marie Moser-Proell, a mark she could beat if she made it back to her best level this winter.

(Reporting by Patrick Lang; Editing by Frank Pingue)