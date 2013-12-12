Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis on her way to win the bronze medal in the women's Alpine Skiing Super-G race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn, who made a comeback from a serious knee injury in Alberta last week, will miss this weekend's World Cup event in St Moritz, the U.S. Ski Federation said on Thursday.

But Vonn, who finished fifth in a World Cup Super-G at Lake Louise, is planning to compete in the December 21 downhill in Val d'Isere, the organisation added.

She is expected to pick the races she enters to spare her knee until the Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in February.

Vonn, 29, is facing a fitness battle before Sochi after tearing her knee ligaments twice.

The four-times World Cup champion, girlfriend of world number one golfer Tiger Woods, was first injured at the world championships in Schladming in February and aggravated the injury last month in training.

"Vonn is expected to compete in selected World Cup events leading up to Sochi," the U.S. team said.

