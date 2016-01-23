Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate in the first run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Flachau, Austria January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

American Lindsey Vonn won the women's World Cup downhill in Cortina, Italy on Saturday to set a record of 37 victories in the speed discipline.

The 31-year-old former Olympic champion clocked a time of one minute 37.1 seconds to win by 0.28 seconds from Canada's Larisa Yurkiw with Swiss Lara Gut in third.

The victory took Vonn past the 36 downhill wins of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who dominated women's ski racing in the 1970s and was in the stands to watch the American equal her record in Austria last week.

"It's pretty awesome," Vonn said. "I was really nervous today actually. I've won so much here and there was a lot of pressure. The more people talk about records the harder it is to break them."

Vonn has now won 74 World Cup races in all disciplines, 12 behind the record of 86 held by Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Ken Ferris)