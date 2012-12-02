India need seven wickets for victory on final day
India's spinners sent back the top three Bangladesh batsmen in the second innings of the one-off test at Hyderabad on Sunday to keep the hosts on course for victory.
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Lindsey Vonn achieved her second Lake Louise treble in succession when she won Sunday's Super-G, the third race on the weekend programme at the Canadian resort.
The American clocked one minute and 22.82 seconds to snatch her 14th victory in her favourite skiing venue, her seventh in succession.
With 56 victories, the four times World Cup champion is now the second most successful skier in the history of the competition behind Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell, whose record of 62 wins is now in serious jeopardy.
Julia Mancuso completed a clean sweep by the U.S. Ski team for the weekend by finishing second, 0.43 behind, emulating compatriot Stacey Cook, runner-up in both Friday's and Saturday's downhills behind Vonn.
Austria's Anna Fenninger took the last podium spot, 0.02 seconds behind Mancuso.
Tina Maze retained the overall World cup lead by finishing a solid fourth, 0.62 off Vonn's pace.
The Slovenian now leads the standings with 397 points, ahead of Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch on 319, while Vonn is back in third place with 300 points.
The World Cup circuit returns to Europe next weekend with a super-G, a giant slalom and a super-combined in St Moritz.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Beat Feuz sent the home fans wild as he won downhill gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.