Anna Fenninger of Austria is congratulated by Tina Maze of Slovenia (R) after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Ofterschwang March 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Anna Fenninger of Austria clears a gate during the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Ofterschwang March 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

OFTERSCHWANG, Germany Anna Fenninger kept her end-of-season momentum going to win a women's Alpine ski World Cup giant slalom race on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Austrian, winner of a super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen a week ago, triumphed again with a combined time of two minutes 29.39 seconds.

Fastest in the morning leg, the former super-combined world champion left World Cup leader Tina Maze 0.44 seconds adrift, but the Slovenian added another record to her haul by earning her eighth podium place in succession in the discipline.

Maze is now on a record 2,154 points in the overall World Cup standings and will be aiming at the formidable 2,500-point barrier in the World Cup finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, next week.

German Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg was third in Saturday's race, 0.96 behind.

Finn Tanja Poutiainen, a former Olympic silver medallist, pulled out after hurting her knee in the morning run. Doctors suspected torn cruciate ligaments and Poutiainen will miss the Lenzerheide finals.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)