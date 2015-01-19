Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. waves before the podium celebration after winning the women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Lindsey Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G on Monday, her 63rd victory in the competition.

American Vonn was tied with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell (1970-80) on 62 wins after her triumph in Sunday's downhill at the same Italian course.

The 2010 Olympic champion, winner of three downhills since her return in December from a 12-month injury absence, skied flawlessly on Monday to clock a time of one minute 27.03 seconds.

"It's really a perfect comeback, it’s like a dream," Vonn told reporters after finishing 0.85 seconds ahead of World Cup champion Anna Fenninger of Austria.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather was third, 0.92 seconds behind.

World Cup leader Tina Maze of Slovenia congratulated the winner after finishing fourth and Vonn was also given support on the Cortina D'Ampezzo slopes by her boyfriend Tiger Woods.

"Yes, Tiger came. It was such a surprise. He kept sending me texts saying, 'I'm with you'," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. It was important for him to be here with my family on a day like this."

The four-times overall World Cup winner has collected 32 victories in the downhill, 21 in the Super-G, an event that did not exist in Moser-Proell's time, three in the giant slalom, two slaloms and five combineds. "I have given a lot to the sport and I have received so much in return. When I started Alpine skiing my goal was to win one race," said Vonn.

"Now I belong to the history of the sport. It's difficult to put into words what it means to me," said the American who has had two knee operations in the last two seasons.

"It was in Annemarie's hands for so long, 35 years is a long time. I hope it stays with me a little while," added Vonn of her record.

The men's record of 86 wins is held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

(Writing by Francois Thomazeau, editing by Tony Jimenez)