Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after placing first during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. makes as turn while on her way to winning the Women's World Cup Super-G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado It took Lindsey Vonn 46 World Cup victories to finally win on home soil and she could not dream of a better place to do it than Beaver Creek, the resort in which she was raised.

Fresh from her sensational hat-trick in Lake Louise at the weekend, Vonn won the first women's race ever held on the Birds of Prey piste, a Super-G replacing the one cancelled in the French venue of Val d'Isere.

The American won her fifth out of seven races this season in one minute and 10.68 seconds in front of her family and friends.

"It's so great to win my first race at home in front of so many people and kids it's like a dream. I never thought when I was younger to be able to reach that level, it's quite amazing," said Vonn.

"I'm really enjoying my time here so much and I'm looking forward to a great party this evening with my brother and other members of my family and friends."

The Birds of Prey was designed in 1997 by Swiss Bernhard Russi for the 1999 world championships in Vail, and Vonn was among the volunteers who worked on the piste. The course became a classic of the men's calendar but was not retained for the women's World Cup.

Vonn's dream of skiing on it competitively coincided with her 46th victory, which made her the joint third most successful skier in the women's World Cup, level with Austria's Renate Goetschl, who retired in 2009.

"It's a great honour, but I'm still far from Anne-Marie Moser-Proell," said Vonn about the Austrian who won 62 World Cup races and is considered the best woman skier ever.

Vonn's run was far from perfect though, as she nearly crashed in the upper part, only regaining balance thanks to a little push of the hand on the snow.

"It was a tough run, I made mistakes as I was so nervous," she said.

Switzerland's Fabienne Suter was second, 0.37 seconds behind, just 0.04 faster than Austria's Anna Fenninger, who was the runner-up behind Vonn in Sunday's first Super-G of the season in Lake Louise.

In the World Cup overall standings, Vonn is a comfortable leader on 522 points, 236 more than nearest-rival Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

Her exceptional season start recalls that by arch-rival Maria Hoefl-Riesch last season.

"I'm impressed myself by this season start. I'll try to keep on that pace, I've made a lot of World Cup points this week but anything can happen. I don't want to think about points as in the past but about attacking and having fun," Vonn said.

As for World Cup holder Hoefl-Riesch, she keeps struggling far below her ambitions. She finished 21st on Wednesday, 2.29 off the pace.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)