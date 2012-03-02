Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany reacts after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom race in Ofterschwang March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

OFTERSCHWANG, Germany Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg made the most of home advantage to win a women's Alpine ski World Cup giant slalom on Friday.

The discipline's World Cup champion, who has been a little disappointing since the beginning of the year, restored her confidence with a combined time of two minutes 33.30 seconds in the Bavarian resort.

"It's always special to win on German soil," said Rebensburg. "It's not something that happens a lot. This was also a special victory because it was a hard-fought one."

World champion Tina Maze of Slovenia was pipped by 0.06 seconds while downhill world champion Elisabeth Goergl of Austria was joint third with Italy's Irene Curtoni, who earned the first World Cup podium place of her career.

The giant slalom World Cup now looks set to be a repeat of last winter's competition when Rebensburg narrowly beat France's Tessa Worley.

The German leads the Frenchwoman by 44 points ahead of another giant slalom on the same piste on Saturday.

Worley, who like Rebensburg has won two races in the specialty this season, had to be content with seventh - 1.07 off the pace.

Lindsey Vonn's giant slalom ambitions took a blow when she finished 10th, 1.36 adrift, but the American still leads the overall World Cup comfortably from Maze.

Vonn had flown to New York during the week for promotion duties, but said the trip had not affected her performance.

"It's not the jetlag, it's more that I didn't take enough chances in the first run and too many in the second," she said.

