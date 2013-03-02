Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
Five facts on Slovenia's Tina Maze, who became the first skier to surpass 2,000 World Cup points on Saturday
* Born May 2, 1983 in Slovenj Gradec, Slovenia
* Wins her first World Cup race in the giant slalom in Soelden in the 2002/2003 season
* Takes silver in the super-G and giant slalom at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. Seals gold in the giant slalom at the 2011 world championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the super-G at this year's worlds in Schladming.
* She sets a record of 2,024 overall World Cup points in 2013, beating Austrian man Hermann Maier's mark of 2,000 from 13 years ago.
* Saturday's downhill win in Garmisch also means she has triumphed in all five alpine skiing disciplines in the same season, becoming only the second woman in modern skiing to achieve such a sweep after Croatia's Janica Kostelic in 2006.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.