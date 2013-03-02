Five facts on Slovenia's Tina Maze, who became the first skier to surpass 2,000 World Cup points on Saturday

* Born May 2, 1983 in Slovenj Gradec, Slovenia

* Wins her first World Cup race in the giant slalom in Soelden in the 2002/2003 season

* Takes silver in the super-G and giant slalom at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. Seals gold in the giant slalom at the 2011 world championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the super-G at this year's worlds in Schladming.

* She sets a record of 2,024 overall World Cup points in 2013, beating Austrian man Hermann Maier's mark of 2,000 from 13 years ago.

* Saturday's downhill win in Garmisch also means she has triumphed in all five alpine skiing disciplines in the same season, becoming only the second woman in modern skiing to achieve such a sweep after Croatia's Janica Kostelic in 2006.

