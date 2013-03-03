Slovenia's Tina Maze speeds down during the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany World Cup winner Tina Maze was given bodyguards after death threats were received at a local ski club before a women's super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, organisers said on Sunday.

"It's a shame but things like that happen," the head of the organising committee, Peter Fischer, told reporters.

Maze, the first skier to break the 2,000 points barrier in the World Cup standings, said: "What's happening to me is really ugly, but I suppose it's part of the game. I don't have words to express what I feel."

