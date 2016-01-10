Lindsey Vonn of the US poses with team members on the podium after winning the women's Super G race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Zauchensee, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON American Lindsey Vonn took another step towards Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 World Cup wins with her 73rd career victory in a super-G race in the Austrian resort of Zauchensee on Sunday.

Vonn, who equalled the 36-year-old downhill record of Annemarie Moser-Proell when she won her 36th World Cup race in the discipline on Saturday, clocked one minute 12.75 seconds to beat Switzerland's Lara Gut by 0.7 seconds. Austria's Cornelia Huetter was third, 1.25 seconds behind.

The 31-year-old Vonn, who won the season's only other super-G in Lake Louise in December, extended her record for any skier to 26 World Cup super-G victories and took her winning streak to four, stretching back to March 2015.

She leads the World Cup super-G standings by 80 points over Huetter and climbed to within 38 points of overall leader Gut after her double-winning weekend, which she attributes to time off at home in Colorado over Christmas.

"I had a lot of confidence after Lake Louise and then in Val d’Isere I felt like I lost my confidence a little bit after going out in the downhill," Vonn, who won Olympic downhill gold in 2010, told reporters.

"I went home, I had a good break and I feel energized again. I feel really good mentally and physically, and I think that showed in this weekend's racing.

"It's a perfect start to the New Year. Hopefully I can just continue on in this direction and hopefully just keep winning."

Sweden's Stenmark dominated the men's technical races in the late 1970s and the 1980s and won Olympic gold medals in slalom and giant slalom at the 1980 Games in Lake Placid.

(Reporting by Rob Hodgetts; editing by Clare Fallon)