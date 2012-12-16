Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
COURCHEVEL, France World champion Tina Maze turned another trademark cartwheel in celebration after clinching her fourth straight giant-slalom victory of the Alpine ski World Cup season on Sunday.
The Slovenian, who has also won a super-combined, clocked a two-leg time of two minutes 16.84 seconds to pull ahead in the overall World Cup standings.
Austria's Kathrin Zettel had to be content with the runner-up spot for the third time this season, 0.22 seconds behind Maze, while local favourite Tessa Worley was third, 0.40 behind.
Maze's 16th World Cup victory enabled her to take a lead of 331 points over Maria Hoefl-Riesch in the race for the overall trophy, while Zettel lies third, 28 points behind the German.
The Slovenia's ambitions were boosted by a new disappointment for World Cup holder Lindsey Vonn, who failed to complete the first leg and headed straight back home to the United States for a rest over Christmas.
Maze's streak of four wins was the first such run in giant slalom since 2008 when Italy's Denise Karbon pulled off the feat.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
BUDAPEST Hungary had to withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to avoid a humiliating defeat in the race with Paris and Los Angeles after a local political movement "killed the Olympic dream", Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Barcelona will open a soccer academy in southern China this year in partnership with local developer Mission Hills Group, the La Liga club said on Friday.