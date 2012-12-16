Tina Maze of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the women's World Cup giant slalom skiing race in Courchevel, French Alps, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

COURCHEVEL, France World champion Tina Maze turned another trademark cartwheel in celebration after clinching her fourth straight giant-slalom victory of the Alpine ski World Cup season on Sunday.

The Slovenian, who has also won a super-combined, clocked a two-leg time of two minutes 16.84 seconds to pull ahead in the overall World Cup standings.

Austria's Kathrin Zettel had to be content with the runner-up spot for the third time this season, 0.22 seconds behind Maze, while local favourite Tessa Worley was third, 0.40 behind.

Maze's 16th World Cup victory enabled her to take a lead of 331 points over Maria Hoefl-Riesch in the race for the overall trophy, while Zettel lies third, 28 points behind the German.

The Slovenia's ambitions were boosted by a new disappointment for World Cup holder Lindsey Vonn, who failed to complete the first leg and headed straight back home to the United States for a rest over Christmas.

Maze's streak of four wins was the first such run in giant slalom since 2008 when Italy's Denise Karbon pulled off the feat.

