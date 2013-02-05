A course gate is seen during fog before the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A course workerer stands next to a gate during fog before the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Fog covers the course before the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

SCHLADMING, Austria The alpine skiing world championships in Schladming got off to a false start when the women's Super-G had to be delayed because of poor visibility on Tuesday.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. British Time, the inaugural event of the skiing fortnight in the Austrian resort was pushed back several times by 15 minutes because of heavy fog on the piste.

The race can be postponed until 1 p.m. British Time before being called off and rescheduled for another day.

Schladming has not been too lucky with the weather so far as rain fell heavily in the last couple of days.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang; Editing by Mark Meadows)