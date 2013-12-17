France's Tessa Worley is stretchered off from the slopes after crashing during the first run of the Women's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Courchevel, French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

COURCHEVEL, France Giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley was sent to hospital for checks after she crashed in the first leg of a women's World Cup slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday.

The Frenchwoman, 24, stayed on the side of the piste for 20 minutes, apparently suffering from her right knee, before being carried away from the course on a stretcher.

A French team spokesman said Worley, winner of a giant slalom in St Moritz at the weekend, was headed to a hospital in Lyon for checks on the extent of the injury.

(Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)