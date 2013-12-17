Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
COURCHEVEL, France Giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley was sent to hospital for checks after she crashed in the first leg of a women's World Cup slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday.
The Frenchwoman, 24, stayed on the side of the piste for 20 minutes, apparently suffering from her right knee, before being carried away from the course on a stretcher.
A French team spokesman said Worley, winner of a giant slalom in St Moritz at the weekend, was headed to a hospital in Lyon for checks on the extent of the injury.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.