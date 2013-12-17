France's Tessa Worley is stretchered off from the slopes after crashing during the first run of the Women's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Courchevel, French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

COURCHEVEL, France Giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley of France will miss next year's Olympics after tearing knee ligaments in a World Cup slalom on Tuesday.

"She received checks in Lyon which revealed a torn ligament in the right knee and small lesion of the lateral meniscus," French team spokesman Maurice Adrait said.

World downhill champion Marion Rolland of France will also miss the Sochi Olympics after suffering the same injury in training.

Worley, 24, crashed in the first leg of the slalom won by Austria's Marlies Schild and stayed on the side of the piste for 20 minutes before being carried away on a stretcher.

