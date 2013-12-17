Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
COURCHEVEL, France Giant slalom world champion Tessa Worley of France will miss next year's Olympics after tearing knee ligaments in a World Cup slalom on Tuesday.
"She received checks in Lyon which revealed a torn ligament in the right knee and small lesion of the lateral meniscus," French team spokesman Maurice Adrait said.
World downhill champion Marion Rolland of France will also miss the Sochi Olympics after suffering the same injury in training.
Worley, 24, crashed in the first leg of the slalom won by Austria's Marlies Schild and stayed on the side of the piste for 20 minutes before being carried away on a stretcher.
(Reporting by Manuele Lang, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.