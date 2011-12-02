Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after placing first during the Women's World Cup downhill alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Lindsey Vonn was in a class of her own again in Lake Louise, winning her ninth race and her eighth downhill in her favourite Canadian resort on Friday.

Twice beaten by arch-rival Maria Riesch on the same course last season, Vonn set the record straight, winning by an enormous 1.95 seconds in one minute 53.19 seconds.

In World Cup history, only Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell -- considered the best skier ever -- has won by a bigger margin.

Vonn inaugurated her World Cup run in Lake Louise in 2004 and has since won seven more downhills and one Super-G on the men's Olympic run.

Friday's win was her 43rd World Cup success, making her the third most successful skier behind Moser-Proell and Swiss Vreni Schneider.

The American had already shown in training that her determination had not been undermined by the announcement of her divorce last week and she had rarely been that dominant in recent seasons.

"I have no explanation for such a big gap only that I was extremely focused after all the turmoil around me all week," she said.

Winner of her first giant slalom in the season opener in Soelden in October, the 27-year-old all-rounder looks better placed than ever to claim the overall crown back especially as holder Riesch seems far from her form of last winter.

The German was only ninth, 2.47 adrift.

"All the girls have been extremely supportive all week, especially Maria. I'm glad that we're on such friendly terms again," said Vonn.

The two had kept their distance after last year's bitter fight for World Cup victory and since Riesch's marriage.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second for her first World Cup podium at 22, starting with bib 40.

The diminutive former downhill junior world champion is the daughter of former Austrian skier Harti Weirather and 1980 double Olympic champion Hanni Wenzel.

Swiss Dominique Gisin was third, 2.06 off the pace with giant slalom Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg third, a further 0.04 adrift.

Rebensburg tops the overall World Cup standings on 230 points and could turn out to be the biggest threat to Vonn's domination in 2011-2012.