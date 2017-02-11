Rugby - South Africa overpower France to clinch series
DURBAN South Africa overpowered France 37-15 in the second test on Saturday to seal a series win and give another boost to their hopes of putting a miserable 2016 campaign behind them.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.
Low clouds descended over the 2,774m course shortly before the scheduled 1100 GMT start and despite sun shining elsewhere on the surrounding peaks, they would not disperse.
Race organisers made several inspections as the first group of competitors waited in the starting hut and thousands of ski fans thronged the finish area, before eventually calling off the race at around 1315 GMT.
Organisers later said the race would now take place after Sunday's women's downhill at 1230GMT.
Canada's Erik Guay will be among the favourites after winning the super-G earlier this week.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.
HAMILTON, Bermuda Emirates Team New Zealand made a flying start in the America's Cup final with two wins over Oracle Team USA which left the Kiwis 1-0 ahead after the first day of racing in Bermuda's Great Sound on Saturday.