Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Dominik Paris of Italy reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Van Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Andreas Sander of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Henrik Von Appen of Chile skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland reacts at the finish line of the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Carlo Janka of Switzerland skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Filip Forejtek of Czech Republic skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Klemen Kosi of Slovenia skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Riccardo Tonetti of Italy skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Alpine Combined Downhill - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 13/2/17 - Josef Ferstl of Germany skis in the downhill part of the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.

Aerni, 30th after the opening downhill leg, was first out of the start hut on the Suvretta slalom piste, with 2015 world champion Hirscher the third man down and finishing 0.01 of a second slower for silver.

Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel took the bronze, on a course set by a Swiss coach, with a combined time 0.06 slower than the winner.

The gold was host nation Switzerland's third in six races at the championships, with Aerni matching the women's combined gold won by Wendy Holdener on Friday. Beat Feuz took the men's downhill gold on Sunday.

Austria's Romed Baumann, a combined bronze medallist on home snow in Schladming in 2013, was fastest in the downhill but his 30th start position in the slalom worked against him on a softening slope and he finished 12th.

The top 30 skiers from the downhill started the slalom in reverse order with the medals decided on total times from the two disciplines.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)