Austria's World Cup giant slalom champion Eva-Maria Brem has broken her left leg in a training fall and will be out for the Alpine ski season, a team doctor said on Friday.

"Both the tibia and the fibula are broken, which requires a surgical intervention to stabilise the bones and facilitate the healing process," doctor Christian Hoser told the International Ski Federation website (www.fis-ski.com).

"Brem will be sidelined for four to six months."

The 28-year-old, who was training in Austria for the opening women's World Cup slaloms in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 12 and 13, was recently named her country's sportswoman of the year.

