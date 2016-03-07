Lara Gut of Switzerland skis during the Alpine Skiing World Cup women's Super G race in the Bavarian ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Switzerland's Lara Gut replaced Lindsey Vonn on top of the overall women's World Cup standings on Monday, and all but clinched the title, five days after the injured American ended her season.

Gut finished fourth in a giant slalom in the Slovakian resort of Jasna to move 22 points clear of the absent Vonn and 263 clear of third-placed German Viktoria Rebensburg.

The Swiss had missed a chance to go top on Sunday when she failed to finish the first run of a slalom.

Austrian Eva-Maria Brem won the race, her third World Cup victory and second of the season, to extend her lead in the standings for the technical discipline and move closer to claiming her first Crystal Globe.

She now leads Olympic champion Rebensburg, who came back from 12th after the first run to finish second, by 52 points. Gut is third in those standings.

Monday's race was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed by bad weather and strong winds.

The women have a super-G and Alpine combined in Lenzerheide next weekend before the World Cup finals in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)