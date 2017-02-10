Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Women's Alpine Combined - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 10/2/17 - Wendy Holdener of Switzerland is hugged by silver medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland (R) after winning the gold medal in the Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX30G80

Wendy Holdener and Michele Gisin took gold and silver for host nation Switzerland in the ladies Alpine combined event at the World Championships in St. Moritz, while compatriot Lara Gut suffered a knee injury and had to be airlifted to hospital.

One of Switzerland's strongest medal prospects, Gut was in third position after the downhill section when she injured her left knee warming up for the slalom. It now looks likely that she will miss Sunday's ladies slalom event.

Holdener swept ahead of the field with a superb slalom run to secure the gold by a margin of five hundredths of a second ahead of Gisin, with Austria's Michaela Kirchgasser taking the bronze.

America's Lindsey Vonn came fifth, 0.85 of a second behind the winner.

