Here are some facts and figures of the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships that will be held from Feb. 2-15 in Vail/Beaver Creek, Colorado.
Defending champions (men):
Downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)
Super-G: Ted Ligety (United States)
Giant slalom: Ted Ligety (United States)
Slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)
Super combined: Ted Ligety (United States)
Defending champions (women):
Downhill: Marion Rolland (France)
Super-G: Tina Maze (Slovenia)
Giant slalom: Tessa Worley (France)
Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States)
Super combined: Maria Hofl-Riesch (Germany)
Defending champion (team event):
Austria
Venues
Beaver Creek Mountain: Will host 10 of the 11 medal events on the resort's renowned Birds of Prey and Raptor race courses.
Vail Mountain: Will host team event on its Golden Peak
Schedule:
Feb. 3 - Women's Super-G
Feb. 4 - Men's Super-G
Feb. 6 - Women's downhill
Feb. 7 - Men's downhill
Feb. 8 - Men's super combined
Feb. 9 - Women's super combined
Feb. 10 - Team event
Feb. 12 - Women's giant slalom
Feb. 13 - Men's giant slalom
Feb. 14 - Women's slalom
Feb. 15 - Men's slalom
