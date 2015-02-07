Feb 7, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Travis Ganong of the United States celebrates with an American flag during the flower ceremony after the men's downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Birds of Prey Racecourse. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado The sharp trajectory of Travis Ganong's progress over the past year has been a mirror image of his plunging ski runs, and those arcs converged on Saturday with his first world championship medal.

The 26-year-old American produced lightning speed down the bottom portion of the challenging Birds of Prey course to win silver in the blue riband men's downhill, finishing just 0.24 seconds behind Swiss Patrick Kueng.

For Ganong, it was a perfect result on a sun-kissed day at Beaver Creek in front of massive home crowds, and positive proof that he could compete with the sport's elite.

"It's just an unreal atmosphere," the California native said after being greeted with deafening roars as he crossed the finish line at Red Tail stadium.

"I've been dreaming of this race for a couple of years now, ever since I knew the world championships were going to be on home soil.

"I've been gaining confidence and experience throughout the last couple of years and getting better and better. To perform like this in a world championship setting on a day like today, I am so stoked. It's perfect."

Since placing fifth in the men's downhill at the Sochi Winter Olympics last year, Ganong has been a transformed ski racer.

With his confidence soaring, he piled up several top-fives and top-10s in World Cup races and finally claimed his first win, in the downhill at Santa Caterina in Italy two months ago.

"I've been learning a lot the last couple of years and it's just unbelievable to have these results coming now," said Ganong, who knows the challenging Birds of Prey piste well, having raced World Cup here since 2010.

"It's been a lot of hard work and dedication. After winning in Santa Caterina, that was a great feeling. I finally realised I can win at the highest level.

"It's such a dangerous sport and it's on the limit. You have to know how to ride that fine line between risk and reward and know how to get to that reward at the end of the day."

Ganong was inspired by the huge crowds that watched the downhill, with the grandstands surrounding the finish line packed and hordes of spectators watching from the hill next to the final jump.

"This is probably the biggest crowd they've ever had for a race in the U.S.," he said. "Just a perfect atmosphere."

