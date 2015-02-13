Feb 13, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Ted Ligety of the United States reacts after run two of the men's giant slalom in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Birds of Prey Racecourse. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER Creek, Colorado Ted Ligety produced a blistering second run to overtake favoured Austrian Marcel Hirscher and retain his giant slalom title at the alpine ski world championships on Friday.

Placed fifth after the morning leg, American Ligety scorched down the twisting Birds of Prey course in the afternoon to post a combined time of two minutes, 34.16 seconds, according to provisional results.

Slalom maestro Hirscher, who led Ligety by just 0.24 seconds after the opening run, stayed out in front through the first three splits before finishing second, 0.45 seconds back.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, the bronze medallist at last year's Sochi Olympics, took third with an overall time of 2:35.04.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Gene Cherry)