BEAVER Creek, Colorado Ted Ligety gave jittery American ski fans the gold medal they had been waiting for, out duelling Austria's Marcel Hirscher to defend his alpine world championship giant slalom title on Friday.

Entering the final weekend of the two-week championships, the U.S. had failed to reach the top of podium.

But Ligety ended the drought in stunning style, producing a blazing second run of one minute, 18.74 seconds down the plunging Birds of Prey piste that no one came within a half second of matching.

"That run was awesome, for sure," said Ligety after collecting his third straight world giant slalom title. "I was pushing on the limits and to win this one is definitely an emotional victory because this year has been a little bit up and down with some struggles. To pull it off in a big event like this is huge."

Hirscher, winner of four-of-five World Cup giant slaloms this season, had looked poised to add the GS crown to his world slalom title after posting the fastest time in the opening leg.

But the Austrian settled for silver after crossing 0.45 seconds behind Ligety's combined time of 2:34.16.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, bronze medallist at the Sochi Olympics, took third.

"This is a hill that I am really comfortable on," said Ligety, who has won five consecutive giant slalom races on the layout. "I love racing in the U.S. it's so rare for us to be able to enjoy racing in the United States."

Fifth after the morning leg, a scrappy Ligety laid it all on the line with a near prefect second trip, crossing the line to a thundering roar.

Hirscher, already with gold from the combined and team events, answered with the third-best second run but knew it was not enough as the pro-American crowd erupted in wild celebration and Ligety delivered a massive windmill fist pump when the Austrian's name popped up second on the leaderboard.

"I have given definitely my 100 percent, that is for sure," said Hirscher. "I am super happy with my run. It was a total maximum.

"My run was good. Ted's run was outstanding."

The giant slalom represented Ligety's last chance to defend one of the three titles he won in 2013.

The 30-year-old American, who also took bronze in this year's combined, now has a career total seven world championship podiums (five gold), the most by any American alpine skier.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Gene Cherry)