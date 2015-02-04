Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
BEAVER CREEK, Colorado A combination of strong winds and heavy snow forced organisers to call off the men's Super-G on Wednesday at the alpine ski world championships.
The event, the first in the men's programme at Beaver Creek, is expected to be rescheduled for Thursday and an official confirmation is expected later on Wednesday after a team captain's meeting.
No races had initially been scheduled for Thursday with men's and women's downhill training due to take place on the Birds of Prey and the Raptor race courses.
In-form Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud is the gold medal favourite in the men's Super-G, though defending champion Ted Ligety will be tough to beat at one of his favourite venues.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve keating)
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.