Kjetil Jansrud of Norway during training for the mens downhill in the FIS alpine skiing world championships at Birds of Prey Racecourse. Feb 3, 2015; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado A combination of strong winds and heavy snow forced organisers to call off the men's Super-G on Wednesday at the alpine ski world championships.

The event, the first in the men's programme at Beaver Creek, is expected to be rescheduled for Thursday and an official confirmation is expected later on Wednesday after a team captain's meeting.

No races had initially been scheduled for Thursday with men's and women's downhill training due to take place on the Birds of Prey and the Raptor race courses.

In-form Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud is the gold medal favourite in the men's Super-G, though defending champion Ted Ligety will be tough to beat at one of his favourite venues.

