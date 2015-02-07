BEAVER CREEK, Colorado The Swiss ski team were back at the summit on Saturday as Patrick Kueng claimed gold in the men's blue riband downhill at the alpine world championships to end their painful title drought.

After the Swiss were shutout of gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 world championships, the cowbells were finally clanging from Zurich to Geneva as the ski-mad nation celebrated Kueng's unexpected win and a bonus third from Beat Feuz.

To make victory even sweeter, Switzerland's bitter alpine rivals Austria failed to place a skier in the top 10 of alpine skiing' s most prestigious event.

It had been 18 years since Bruno Kernen planted the Swiss flag at the top of the downhill podium and six years had passed since Carlo Janka took the country's last gold with a victory in the giant slalom. The last Swiss woman to win gold was Sonja Nef at the 2001 worlds.

"It has been a long time," said Kueng, whose resume includes just two World Cup wins. "Of course, for our federation it is a great achievement, and we have been working very hard for it.

"It is not so easy sometimes to ski and perform and achieve your potential because in Switzerland there is a lot expectation, a lot of pressure.

"But I think now the climate was perfect for us to achieve this great race today."

Switzerland's reputation as an alpine skiing super power had dimmed as injuries and retirements contributed to a downturn.

Janka, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom gold medallist, claimed the coveted World Cup overall title that year but in 2011 underwent heart surgery to correct an irregular rhythm.

He returned to top-flight racing 10 days later and won a race in Kranjska Gora but has struggled to rediscover his dominating form. He ended a four-year victory drought last month with a super-combined victory in Wengen.

Feuz was tipped as the next great Swiss skier after finishing just 25 points behind Austria's Marcel Hirscher in the 2010 overall World Cup standings. But knee surgery in 2012 caused him to miss the 2013 season.

"It was difficult to go on, I had my doubts," admitted Feuz. "My friends, my family, the trainer all believed in me and they gave me the momentum and confidence to keep on fighting.

"But I always believed in myself and kept on fighting and today is the result I was hoping for."

