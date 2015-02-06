BEAVER CREEK, Colorado The challenging Raptor course has been a difficult study for Tina Maze over the years but the Slovenian proved she could conquer its demands with a brilliant win in the women's downhill on Friday.

Well aware that her good friend Anna Fenninger had posted the likely time to beat in the blue riband event at the alpine ski world championships, Maze attacked the plunging layout in impressive style to triumph by a wafer-thin 0.02 seconds.

The victory, which followed her silver-medal display in Tuesday's Super-G, kept alive the Slovenian's hopes of completing a full haul of five medals at the same worlds, a feat previously achieved by only three ski racers.

"This is very special," Maze told reporters after winning her first downhill gold at the world championships with a time of one minute, 45.89 seconds to beat second-placed Austrian Fenninger and Swiss speedster Lara Gut, who finished third.

"As the world championships are the most important races of the season, I really came here with a big wish and will to win the downhill," Maze said. "I just realised yesterday I really liked it here.

"It wasn't easy for me to understand the Raptor course at first, but when I understood the timings of the turns and where you should start the turn, it was much easier for me. It's a hard hill to ski but when you ski like I did, it's so much fun."

World Cup leader Maze, who at the age of 31 eclipsed Swiss Roesli Streiff as the oldest women's alpine ski world champion, was especially pleased to remain on track for a five-medal haul at Beaver Creek.

Only Swede Anja Parson (in 2007), Austrian Benjamin Raich (2005) and Norway's Lasse Kjus (1999) have claimed five medals at a single world championships.

"I know I can do this," said Maze, who has already piled up eight world championship medals, including three golds, during her stellar career.

"I knew that before I came here so it's of course in my mind but thinking about it makes no sense. You have to go day by day, turn by turn, from discipline to discipline.

"It is important that I get the timing right. Hopefully I can do that here," said the Slovenian, who shared Olympic downhill gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics with Switzerland's Dominique Gisin.

